Discover the difference of ZeroRez carpet cleaning

Brad Kimmel, General Manager of ZeroRez Indianapolis, discussed the advantages of professional carpet cleaning on a local TV segment. Kimmel emphasized that unlike traditional methods that often leave residues, ZeroRez uses a patented technology involving a special water-based cleaning solution that ensures carpets stay cleaner for longer without leaving any residue.

Kimmel highlighted the company’s unique equipment, including the “ZR Lifter,” which cleans deeper than typical vacuums, addressing common challenges in high-traffic areas. Demonstrating the effectiveness of their technique, he showed how much dirt and pet hair the ZR Lifter could remove from a carpet sample used at their shop. ZeroRez aims to provide a clean and healthy home environment by eliminating dirt and allergens from carpets with their advanced cleaning methods.

SPONSORED BY ZEROREZ