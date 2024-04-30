Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Discover the difference of ZeroRez carpet cleaning

zerorez $75 off air duct cleaning

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Brad Kimmel, General Manager of ZeroRez Indianapolis, discussed the advantages of professional carpet cleaning on a local TV segment. Kimmel emphasized that unlike traditional methods that often leave residues, ZeroRez uses a patented technology involving a special water-based cleaning solution that ensures carpets stay cleaner for longer without leaving any residue. 

Kimmel highlighted the company’s unique equipment, including the “ZR Lifter,” which cleans deeper than typical vacuums, addressing common challenges in high-traffic areas. Demonstrating the effectiveness of their technique, he showed how much dirt and pet hair the ZR Lifter could remove from a carpet sample used at their shop. ZeroRez aims to provide a clean and healthy home environment by eliminating dirt and allergens from carpets with their advanced cleaning methods.

SPONSORED BY ZEROREZ

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Cody Ikerd and the Sidewinders
Life.Style.Live! /
I Love to Read: Meet...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indiana Owned: Mother’s Day Gift...
Life.Style.Live! /
Unveiling Bar Louie’s new menu...
Life.Style.Live! /
The Mind Trust: Serving students...
News /
Education Mondays with Ivy Tech...
Life.Style.Live! /
King of Comfort | Tips...
Life.Style.Live! /
Festival to celebrate Asian American,...
Life.Style.Live! /