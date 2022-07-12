Life.Style.Live!

Chef Wendell explains importance of eating nutritious breakfast, recipe ideas

What did you have for breakfast? Did you know skipping breakfast throws off our body’s rhythm?

Chef Wendell Fowler joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share healthy breakfast recipes and what you definitely should not be feeding your kids for breakfast. Here’s more from him:

A nourishing breakfast sets the pace for the day. How you feel at the moment is the result of your last meal. If you ate fried eggs, hash browns, bacon or biscuits and gravy for breakfast, I’d say you’re brain-dead, less than whole, popping statins, caffeine, and struggling to stay awake at the 10:30 a.m. staff meeting.

WebMd reports: Many studies have linked eating breakfast to good health, including better memory and concentration, lower levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol, and lower chances of getting diabetes, heart disease, and being overweight.

Breakfast suggestions to energize your day:

Granola-berries, nuts, flax seeds, nut milk

Protein shakes and juicing

Smoothies with protein (peanut or almond butter)

Juicing fruits, veggies, and herbs

Overnight Parfitt with berries and yogurt

Overnight Oatmeal

Chia Chocolate breakfast pudding

Peanut butter blended with raw honey-banana-

Grilled toast with EVOO, sliced summer heirloom tomato

Toast with honey, peanut butter and bananas.

Traditional Breakfasts that suck energy, mental clarity, stamina, and focus:

Pop Tarts AKA “Poop Tarts” – high in sugar, refined flour, and unhealthy oils

Cereal AKA “Cereal Killer” – 50% weight of box is sugar

Nutritionists recommend avoiding cereals with more than 10 grams of sugar per serving and choose one with as much fiber.

Bacon and eggs-heart disease & obesity

