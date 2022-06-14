Life.Style.Live!

Chef Wendell prepares Rainbow Garden Salad, Colorful Quinoa Dish

During National Fresh Fruits and Vegetables month Chef Wendell Fowler wants to remind you about the importance of buying local produce. Here’s more from him:

Your grocery bill has skyrocketed! Food prices are rising as energy and gas prices soar, war rages, supply chains and seasonal growing seasons are irrupted.

Shopping locally strengthens local farmer market economy and enables family farmers to grow and sell more vitamin-dense produce at reasonable prices. Local produce is also fresher, cheaper and more nutritious.

We pay the doctor to keep us healthy when we should truly be paying the local farmer to keep us healthy. Buy local! Visit your community farmer market weekly.

