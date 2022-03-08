Life.Style.Live!

Chef Wendell prepares ‘St. Paddy’s Day mash of potato goodness’

Chef Wendell Fowler joined us today with a recipe for Irish Colcannon full of green veggies perfect for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday. He also shared how eating more plant-based food can slow down global warming. Here’s more from him:

Irish Colcannon: St. Paddy’s Day mash of potato goodness

Ingredients:

1/12 pounds Russet potatoes (fiber)

3 lightly packed cups chopped kale, cabbage, chard, or other leafy greens

(fiber, iron, magnesium, folate, potassium and calcium) 3 green onions, minced

2 leeks, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

6 tbsp. butter or EVOO

1/3 cup milk (Low-fat whole milk, oat, hemp, or almond)

Himalayan salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large pot, boil potatoes for about 15 to 20 minutes or until they are soft

While the potatoes are boiling, finely chop greens. Always wash vegetables before cutting. (Leeks might be sandy)

Now drain potatoes and let them cool. Set aside. (Leave skins on)

In a separate pot over medium-high heat add 2 tablespoons of butter / EVOO.

Add garlic and greens and stir. Let it cook for about 2 to 3 minutes. Then season with salt and pepper to taste.

Stir frequently and cook until greens reach desired tenderness. I like mine a little crunchy so about 5 minutes was enough.

Add potatoes, “milk” and the remaining butter / EVOO.

Coarsely mash the mix. I like it chunky but, if you desire, make mashed potatoes out of the spuds.

Green Veggies and Climate Change

Scientific Consensus: Earth’s Climate Is Warming. (NASA)

Earth is warmer than it’s been in 125,000 years. (The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.)

Large-scale cow farming is a significant source of methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas contributor to climate change. … A single cow can release around 250-500 liters of methane a day. Pee-Yoo!

Other than ocean heat rising and Arctic Sea ice diminishing, global warming increases water vapor in the atmosphere, which can lead to more frequent heavy rain, flooding and powerful snowstorms we are currently experiencing.

A warmer, moister atmosphere over oceans makes it likely that the strongest hurricanes will be more intense, produce more rainfall, and possibly larger. Storms are becoming broader and more intense. Agricultural systems will likely be dealt a crippling blow. Sea levels are rising. OMG-Chicken Little was right!

Global warming is occurring right now during our lifetime!

It’s been normalized, so we don’t notice.

. (The ‘Boiling Frog’ syndrome is based on a frog being slowly boiled alive. The premise: if a frog is suddenly put into a pot of boiling water, it will jump out and save itself from impending death.

But, if the frog is put in lukewarm water, with the temperature rising slowly, it will not perceive any danger to itself and will be cooked to death.

Good News! Damage caused by Global Warming can be mitigated.

Consuming a plant-forward diet rich in vegetables like leafy greens and lower in animal products, is one of the most important ways we can help to reduce carbon emissions, lower our dependence on fossil fuels, and do our part to ensure a healthier planet and food. (PCRM)-Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and UCLA.

Sign up for Chef Wendell’s upcoming cooking class: eventbrite.com/e/green-foods-a-cooking-class-with-chef-wendell-fowler-and-erika-brooke-tickets-277064406097

For more information visit, chefwendell.com.