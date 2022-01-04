Life.Style.Live!

Chef Wendell prepares the comfort food of India, kitchari

Make 2022 the year to get back into the kitchen and explore cooking plant-based meals for the family.

Make the New Year’s resolution to be a rebel and learn to cook from scratch by mastering this basic “go-to” plant-based meal.

Kitchari is a traditional ayurvedic recipe, detoxifies, is gentle on digestion, packed vitamins, fiber and bold flavor. It’s great for balancing body, mind, and soul.

Benefits of eating fibrous Kitchari:

Eliminate accumulated toxins from the mind and body tissues.

Improve digestion and restores regular bowel movements.

Removes heaviness or congestion in the body.

Support a healthy body weight or weight loss.

Improve energy and vitality.

Promote overall health and wellness.

Source: Healthline.com

Cleveland Clinic: following a plant-based diet has significant health benefits when done correctly. “No matter when you start, a diet focused on plant foods will help you work toward the prevention of many illnesses and feeling better overall.”

If followed properly, a whole-food, plant-based diet limits the use of oils, added sugars and processed foods, leaving only whole foods to provide nutrition. This maximizes nutrient intake and virtually eliminates foods that can lead to poor health outcomes.

History of Kitchari (Ayurveda: 5000-year-old medical model)

Prepare ingredients and discuss the nutritional benefits.

White basmati rice vs quinoa-how to cook.

health.clevelandclinic.org/is-a-plant-based-diet-right-for-you

Kitchari

Kitchari is an easy-to-digest traditional rice/quinoa and bean dish. In this recipe, we use the heavy cream of the orient; delicious, creamy coconut milk and coconut oil.

Ingredients:

1 cup rinsed red lentils, split yellow mungdal/moong dahl, or quinoa (Protein, fiber, B-vitamins, iron)

2 cups cooked California long grain basmati rice (Quinoa would work fine too.)

1/2 cup chopped almonds (E, healthy fats, fiber)

3 tbs. organic unrefined virgin coconut oil

2 tbs. coconut milk (Cream of the orient)

1 inch piece of fresh ginger root, peeled, chopped well (Anti-inflammatory, anti-nausea)

1 tsp. crushed fennel seed

1 tsp. crushed cumin seed

1 tsp. cinnamon powder

Pinch of cayenne

½ tsp. turmeric powder (Anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer)

1 cup assorted, washed veggies: peas, carrots, cauliflower, red peppers, zucchini

(Cut uniformly so everything cooks evenly)

Cilantro leaves for garnish (Helps the body get rid of heavy metals)

Chopped green onions for garnish

Slivered almonds for garnish

Directions:

First wash and rinse lentils. In saucepan, heat 9 cups of water until it boils; add the red lentils and rice. Cover and cook for 25 minutes.

If using quinoa cook separately.

In another pan, heat 1 tbsp. coconut oil on medium and add the fennel, cumin, caraway, cayenne, ginger, turmeric, cayenne, cinnamon.

Add veggies to the spices once the spices are roasted.

Over medium-low heat, briefly sauté the vegetables being sure not to overcook and destroy the vitamins and digestive enzymes.

Add the rice, beans and coconut milk then gently mix. Do not over mix.

Salt to taste.

Plate and garnish with almonds, green onion and cilantro.

For more from Chef Wendell visit, Chefwendell.com.