Life.Style.Live!

Comedian Becky Robinson to perform at Indy’s Old National Centre Saturday

The “Heavy Pour Tour” featuring Becky Robinson is heading to The Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre on Saturday, August 6 in Indianapolis.

Originally from Portland, Oregon, Becky Robinson is an LGBTQ+ LA-based comedian, writer, actor and voice-over star. Her explosively unique character antics and viral videos have racked up millions of views and fans across social media including her most popular “Entitled Housewife,” the outspoken viral golf character.

Robison also voices the lead character Parker J Cloud on Nickelodeon’s new original series, Middlemost Post. When a reformed raincloud teams up with a shipwrecked sea-postman and a magic walrus, the three form the Middlemost Post – the wackiest and most loveable postal service on Mt. Middlemost. Nickelodeon’s first original animated series in five years captures an imaginative and truly unique world, fusing comedy, emotion, new lovable characters–a former rain cloud, a brawny mailman and their magical pet walrus–and big comedic moments.

Robinson has appeared on Comedy Central, MTV’s Wild & Out, and E!’s The Funny Dance Show, NBC’s Access Hollywood, to name a few. She currently can be seen on Netflix’s The G Word with Adam Conover. Robinson has become known for her characters/videos for Entitled Housewife, Suzie Chapsticks and Alan Gingrich. She recently headlined at the Netflix Is A Joke Comedy Festival in Los Angeles.

For more information, click here and for tickets click here.