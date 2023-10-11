Comedian Nikki Glaser talk about upcoming premier of Fboy Island on the CW

The hit reality show sensation “Fboy Island” is returning for a third season.

This time it has been picked up by CW.

“Fboy Island” is hosted by world-class comedian Nikki Glaser.

The show follows three women who go to a tropical island where they meet 26 guys.

Of those guys, 13 of them are self-proclaimed “nice guys” looking for love.

The other 13 are self-proclaimed “Fboys” hoping to win cold hard cash.

The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection.

By the finale, all will be revealed.

We’ll learn who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money.

Glaser helps guide the women on their journey to find out who is looking for love and who is only there for the cash.

She also hosts a daily show, “The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” which launched in March of 2021.

Also, Glaser is one of the big names in the world of female comedy.

Glaser also headlined her first HBO comedy special, “Good Clean Fun.”

The hit reality show premiers on October 16. with a special two-hour premiere episode.