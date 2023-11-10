Comedian Tim Meadows performing in Indy!

Comedian and actor Tim Meadows, a household name for his decade-long stint as one of the most iconic cast members on “Saturday Night Live,” is bringing his comedic genius to the stage once again.

With his ability to create unforgettable characters like “Leon Phelps – The Ladies’ Man” and “Lionel Osbourne,” Tim Meadows has left a mark on the comedy world.

Fans can catch his hilarious performance this weekend at the Helium Comedy Club on Friday and Saturday, where he’s sure to have the audience in stitches with his witty humor and comedic timing.

Don’t miss the chance to see this comedy legend in action!