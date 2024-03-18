Damien Center and IYG to host Garage Party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Damien Center and Indiana Youth Group are teaming up to host the Garage Party.

It’s an opportunity to support the LGBTQ+ community.

The Garage Party was started 40 years ago by, The Indy Bag Ladies.

At the time it raised money and support for HIV/AIDS not-for-profits through various events during the start of the AIDS Epidemic.

Now, the Damien Center and IYG decided to bring it back in a slightly different iteration.

For the better part of four decades, IYG, Damien Center, and the Indy Bag Ladies have been collaborating to create safer spaces and make Indiana a more welcoming, inclusive, and affirming place for the LGBTQ+ community.

The funds raised from the event will directly support both Damien Center and IYG’s missions.

The Damien Center is the State’s oldest and largest AIDS service organization, offering a one-stop-shop model to care and prevention services for individuals living with or at high-risk for HIV and any person seeking a safe and welcoming home for care.

IYG serves young people ages 12-24 who self-identify as LGBTQ+, as well as their ally peers by offering programs free-of-charge that build self-confidence, explore individualism, and develop friendships within the LGBTQ+ community to promote a space of acceptance, equity, and restorative practices.