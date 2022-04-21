Life.Style.Live!

Earth Day Indiana Festival will celebrate sustainability this June

The Earth Day Indiana Festival is a free annual event designed to celebrate and educate on environmental topics such as recycling, conservation of natural resources and sustainable living. Greg Ziesemer, the Executive Director of Earth Day Indiana, joined us today to introduce us to the event!

The event is on June 4, 2022 at Garfield Park. The family-friendly festival has been going on for over 30 years, and inspires attendees to do their part for environmental responsibility.

Over 120 exhibitors promote sustainability at the festival each year, and this year will feature engaging demonstrations and live music, among other exciting exhibits!

For more information on the Earth Day Indiana Festival, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EARTH DAY INDIANA