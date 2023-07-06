Family Law season 2 premiere: A journey of redemption and justice

Get ready for an exhilarating start as “Family Law” returns for its highly anticipated second season on The CW. Actress Jewel Staite, known for her roles in “Firefly” and “The L.A. Complex,” takes center stage as Abigail Bianchi, a lawyer and recovering alcoholic determined to rebuild her career and mend her fractured family relationships. The season premiere, titled “Revisionist History,” airs on July 7, 2023, at 8/7c on The CW.

In the season premiere, Abby finds herself grappling with the shocking revelation of Frank’s continued affair. Undeterred, she channels her determination into seeking justice for a widow burdened with debt, whose husband may have faked his own death. Meanwhile, Daniel embarks on his first week as a partner at the firm, Lucy seeks solace at Joanne’s after her breakup with Maggie, and Harry attempts to mend the rift between his children and his girlfriend, Crystal Steele, through an unexpected family dinner.

“FAMILY LAW” delves into the complexities of Abby’s journey as she navigates the challenges of family law while striving to rebuild her life. Forced to work at her estranged father’s law firm as a condition of her probation, Abby forms new relationships with her half-brother Daniel and half-sister Lucy, creating a dynamic and dysfunctional family law practice that aims to help others in their own struggles.

Tune in to the exciting second season of “Family Law” every Sunday at 8/7c on The CW. Join Abby on her path of redemption, justice, and the pursuit of personal and professional growth. Don’t miss out on the captivating drama and compelling performances that await in this thrilling legal series.