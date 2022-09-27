Life.Style.Live!

Family of entrepreneurs teams up to create variety of products, from dessert to skincare

This group is taking family business to a new level!

Rich and Jodi Scheve, owners of the Twisted Wick Candle Company, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with their sons Richie and Jude. Richie is the owner of “White Birch Oil & Spice” and Jude owns “Jude’s Greek Kourabiedes.”

All of their businesses are based in Nashville, IN.

About Twisted Wick Candle Company:

Twisted Wick Candle Company soy candles are hand poured using 100% biodegradable soybean wax, a renewable resource that supports the American Farmers. We provide a candle that is elegant, environmentally friendly, clean burning and richly scented.

Our soy candles are created using the highest quality fragrance oils available and are known for their consistent and empowering aromas released evenly throughout the entire life of your candle.

We spiral or “Twist” our wicks throughout the entire candle to produce a longer lasting, zero waste candle.

Soy candles burn cleaner and cooler than traditional paraffin candles, greatly lowering soot and reducing carcinogens from being released in the air. The end result…Twisted Wick Candle Company is the environmentally friendly choice for all your candle needs. We truly hope you enjoy our candles and thank you for your interest in our products.

