Central Indiana Dance Ensemble presents ‘Snow White’ 2024

The Central Indiana Dance Ensemble is excited to present “Snow White.”

It’s happening at the Tarkington Center for the Performing Arts from May 18th and 19th, 2024.

Within this theatrical masterpiece crafted by CIDE, the elements of classic fairytales blend seamlessly with the grace and precision of dance.

As the curtains rise, attendees will be drawn into a world where the line between reality and fantasy blurs, and the timeless tale unfolds before their eyes.

Be sure to get your tickets today to learn more about the journey of Snow White, whose purity of heart and resilience become hope in the face of darkness.

Tickets start at $35. You can click here to purchase yours today.