Honoring the state’s flower at the Indiana Peony Festival

Flowers are blooming just in time for the Indiana Peony Festival!

The Indiana Peony Festival is a nonprofit organization that aims to inspire people across Indiana to celebrate the peony, which is the state flower.

It’s happening on Saturday, May 18 in Noblesville at Seminary Park 350 S 10th Street

Noblesville IN 46060.

Kelly McVey, President & Founder of the Indiana Peony Festival, joined us Monday morning to talk about the importance of the festival and what makes it so special.

McVey also shared information about the activities at the festival and admission details.

The Indiana Peony Festival works to make Noblesville more beautiful by planting peony gardens and teaching about gardening.

They also want to attract visitors to Hamilton County in May, when the peonies are blooming and the Indianapolis 500 is happening.

The festival brings people together to enjoy the beauty of nature and community.

It hosts events, educates, and promotes the peony and its importance to Indiana’s culture.

The event is FREE thanks to three sponsors: CCHA Law, Godby Furniture, and Smith’s Jewelers.

With there being a lot of construction in Noblesville at the moment, the organization has provided a map to help attendees navigate parking locations.