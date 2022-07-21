Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith: Rev. Greg Cheatham Annual Memorial Golf Outing fundraises for college scholarships

In today’s Finding Faith with Randy Ollis segment, it’s a day at the golf course that could make a difference for kids that need scholarships for college, and it’s honoring the memory of a minister who loved both golf and his community.

Rev. Carl Z Liggins Sr. Pastor of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Lawanda Cheatham, wife of Rev. Greg Cheatham, who’s husband inspire this annual event.

The Rev. Greg Cheatham Annual Memorial Golf Outing will happen Saturday, August 20 at 8:00 a.m. at Winding River Golf Course.

Proceeds will benefit qualified college-bound high school seniors.

The Rev. Greg Cheatham Annual Memorial Golf Outing is named to memorialize an esteemed member of Mt. Olive’s Ministerial and Christian Education Ministries who passed away last year due to COVID-19. The event honors, Rev. Cheatham, who was an integral part of the operation of this church for ministry, education, and human resources. He was also an avid golfer and involved in many golf fundraisers for his employer and other nonprofit organizations.

They are still looking for both male and female golfers to participate.

