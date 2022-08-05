Life.Style.Live!

FOOD, GARDENING and CANINE DOG TRICKS with Amber and Randy from the Indiana State Fair

Fair fun. Fair food. Fair EVERYTHING!

Amber and Randy join us LIVE again this morning from the Indiana State Fair! So much to see, so much to do, and one of the favorites this year? The Canine Starts Stunt Dog Show– a fan favorite at Fairs and Festivals across North America! Our professional team of performers and their adopted dogs provide upbeat, family friendly entertainment.

Shows feature extreme dog sports such as freestyle disc, dancing dogs, agility racing, and dock diving. We reach the hearts of all ages – you are sure to fall in love with these incredible dogs and their adoption stories!

Also joining us LIVE? Master Gardener (and fair lover) Carrie Petty, as she gives us a lesson in one of America’s favorite flowers– the SUNFLOWER!

And did you hear? It’s BAND DAY at the Indiana State Fair!

To learn more, visit www.IndianaStateFair.com.