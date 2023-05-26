Food Truck Friday: Pork-N-Pistons

Food Truck Friday presents Pork N Pistons, a BBQ mobile concession owned by Steve Wright and his son. They are veterans dedicated to providing friendly service and serving savory smoked meats. 🐷

Their journey started with backyard barbecues for friends and family during patriotic holidays. After years of sharing their passion for delicious food and a racing spirit, they decided to bring their experience to the public and opened Pork-N-Pistons.

Located in the racing capital of the world, they have served thousands of people and aim to provide the same mouth-watering experience of the backyard, family-friendly BBQ to everyone.

One of their upcoming events is the “Party Before the Race” at Daredevil Brewing on Saturday, May 27, from 5:00 to 10:00 pm.

Attendees can look forward to enjoying the delectable offerings from Pork N Pistons while indulging in the craft beers from Daredevil Brewing Co. The event promises a fantastic combination of delicious food and great drinks, creating a memorable experience for all.

For more information and updates about Pork N Pistons, people can visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/people/Pork-N-Pistons/100069705705821/. The page serves as a valuable resource for customers to stay connected, learn about their menu, and keep track of their upcoming appearances and events.

If you’re in Indianapolis and looking for a satisfying and flavorful food experience, be sure to check out Pork N Pistons and enjoy their mouth-watering smoked meats.