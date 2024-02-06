Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Former American Idol contestant talks new music, bullying program, and more!

Former American Idol contestant talks new music, bullying program, and more!

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Coming from New Castle, Indiana, Mikenley Brown, a contestant from American Idol Season 21, brings more than just her musical talents to the table.

Alongside her father, she has initiated the BUILT 4 MORE (LLC) program, aimed at addressing issues like bullying, parenting, and pursuing one’s dreams through engaging speaking engagements.

Juggling her passion for music, Brown is also releasing two new songs, “1/2 My Heart” and “Grocery Store.”

But the excitement doesn’t end there!

On April 8th, she’ll be performing alongside Warren Peay and Zachriah Smith in New Castle, Indiana, coinciding with a rare eclipse event.

Additionally, on April 6th, she’ll be participating in a faith-based event at Kinnightstown Church, offering free admission.

Make sure to catch the full interview above to learn more information!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Hogsett, U.S. Atty. Myers swear...
Local News /
Pro bowler from Ohio arrested...
Local News /
IMPD: Woman suspected of fatal...
Crime Watch 8 /
Nyla Nova STEMversity: Educating leaders...
Life.Style.Live! /
Gadget Guy: Health & wellness...
Life.Style.Live! /
German Wine Queens visit Indiana
Life.Style.Live! /
Parlor Doughnuts announces new Fishers...
Life.Style.Live! /
Biden to give address on...
Political News /