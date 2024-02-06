Former American Idol contestant talks new music, bullying program, and more!

Coming from New Castle, Indiana, Mikenley Brown, a contestant from American Idol Season 21, brings more than just her musical talents to the table.

Alongside her father, she has initiated the BUILT 4 MORE (LLC) program, aimed at addressing issues like bullying, parenting, and pursuing one’s dreams through engaging speaking engagements.

Juggling her passion for music, Brown is also releasing two new songs, “1/2 My Heart” and “Grocery Store.”

But the excitement doesn’t end there!

On April 8th, she’ll be performing alongside Warren Peay and Zachriah Smith in New Castle, Indiana, coinciding with a rare eclipse event.

Additionally, on April 6th, she’ll be participating in a faith-based event at Kinnightstown Church, offering free admission.

Make sure to catch the full interview above to learn more information!