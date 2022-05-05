Life.Style.Live!

Former Indiana journalist releases new book, ‘If They Only Knew’

Georgia Gianakos Buchanan is a former TV host and journalist who has interviewed everyone from Elvis to Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson.

She’s also an Indianapolis resident and author who just released her 4th book, a novel set right here in Indy called, “If They Only Knew.”

Georgia, who will soon celebrate her 96th birthday, remains very active. She takes her own advice found in her third book, How to Live Beyond 90 without Falling Down, by continuing to lead a very busy life.

She has had quite a career, in addition to being an author: She worked as the TV-Radio & Movie Editor for the Indianapolis News, interviewing Charlton Heston, Rosemary Clooney, Cary Grant, Jack Benny and dozens of other stars. She later worked at Mutual Broadcasting in Washington, D.C. She also has served for years as a fundraiser for charitable organizations, raising millions of dollars for Indianapolis area nonprofits, and is well known to many of your viewers through her charity work.

Buchanan will be having a book signing at Indy Reads on Saturday, June 25, and the book is already available at that store (as are copies of her how-to book mentioned above and her memoir, “428-1/2: My Journey Beyond the Railroad Tracks.”

“If They Only Knew” will soon be available at other outlets.