Life.Style.Live!

Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary to host yard sale fundraiser, meet Basset Pit Mix Romeo

Romeo is a Basset Pit Mix is who’s looking for a home, and his name fits him perfectly because he’s known to be very sweet and full of love.

Pamela Terhune, president and founder of Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary, joined us Friday on “Life. Style. Live!” along with Romeo to share more about him and how Grateful Rescue has recently pulled animals from other shelters who are currently overcrowded and overwhelmed.

Terhune says, “It seems most shelters are in crisis mode. Indianapolis Animal Care Services is where Romeo came from. We also just pulled a litter of Australian Cattle Dog Puppies from Tri-County. Too many are being euthanized due to extreme overcrowding, so we are taking as many as possible.”







Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary is also hosting an upcoming community event. The Yorktown Yard Sale is happening at Morrow’s Meadow in Yorktown on Saturday, July 16 all to benefit their organization and the work they do.

They say its the biggest yard sale of the year, and their will be hundreds of items and shoppers. You can be a vendor for $25.

For more information, visit GratefulRescue.org.