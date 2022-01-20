Life.Style.Live!

Hoagies and Hops offers authentic cheesesteaks, Italian Hoagies, more

Hoagies and Hops is known for their authentic cheesesteaks and hoagies, and today on “Life.Style.Live!” we got to try them for ourselves!

Kristina Mazza, Hoagies and Hops owner and general manager, and Donnie Begley, Hoagies and Hops chef/general manager, joined us today with their Whiz Wit Cheesesteak, Italian Hoagie along with some other goodies.









Mazza grew up in the Philly area and opened the restaurant in Indianapolis in 2015. Their rolls and cold-cuts are shipped in from the South Jersey & Philly area.

Hoagies and Hops will participate in Devour Indy from January 24 to February 6. It has more than 100 participating restaurants offering three-course, value-priced menus.

Search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side of town (downtown, east, midtown, north, south or west) or cuisine type.

To take advantage of these special meal deals, simply determine which restaurant you would like to visit, make reservations if needed and Devour Indy!

They’re also having on celebration on Feb. 3 where they’re donating 10% of food and beer sales to the Butler Tarkington Neighborhood Association.

For more information visit:

hoagiesandhops.com

devourindy.com

@hoagiesandhops