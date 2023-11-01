How to get rid of ghosts in your house

Homeowners often embrace the spooky season by decorating their houses to look haunted intentionally.

However, the real “haunting” of homes can occur year-round due to neglected routine maintenance and necessary fixes.

According to a recent survey conducted by Thumbtack, 40% of millennials believe they’ve lived in a haunted home, with common haunting elements including unexpected door closures, mysterious noises from within walls, flickering lights, and creaky floors or stairs.

Home Expert David Steckel, with over 15 years of experience in the home building industry, joins us to shed light on how homeowners can stop ghosts from being in their homes, and transform their homes into comfortable, well-maintained spaces.

David’s expertise from his role at Thumbtack, where he helps homeowners plan, budget, and complete various home projects, will provide valuable insights for those facing the unexplained “hauntings” in their own homes.