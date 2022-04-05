Life.Style.Live!

Ideas to help you host perfect Easter celebration

Easter means family, fun and hosting! Sherri French, lifestyle and parenting expert, joined us Tuesday with some great Easter entertaining and decorating ideas to help you host the perfect get together.

Prep your Easter morning meal

Jimmy Dean

Jimmy Dean Pork Sausage

Savor the down-home taste of Jimmy Dean premium pork fresh sausage this Easter for breakfast, brunch, or dinner.

These traditional Jimmy Dean pork sausage rolls are made with premium pork and seasoned to perfection with a signature blend of spices.

The fresh sausage roll comes in a 16 oz package, which is the perfect amount for an Easter casserole, like the one I made here.

My family loves it and I love that it’s no fuss.

I can make this casserole a day in advance and then heat it up the morning of to save time on Easter morning.

I make a big casserole because I can always freeze the leftovers for later.

Or you can make a smaller dish and use the sausage for a different recipe.

Jimmy Dean sausage is super versatile and can be the base for a bunch of other recipes we love, like sausage quiche, sausage stuffed mushrooms, and much more.

Visit JimmyDean.com for more recipe inspiration and information about where to buy.

Decorate and get in the Easter spirit with crafts

Michaels

Easter Craft Box Kit by Creatology™ – $4.99

Chick & Bunny Paper Plate Craft Kit by Creatology™ Easter – $2.49

White Bunny Fabric Drawstring Bags by Celebrate It™ Easter, 2ct. – $2.99

7″ Daisy Paper Plates by Celebrate It™ Easter, 12ct. – $2.49

Large Hot Pink Tulip Arrangement in Wrapped Pot by Ashland® – $9.99

Small Hot Pink Tulip Arrangement in Wrapped Pot by Ashland® – $4.99

Tulips are an iconic Spring symbol. This arrangement is available in a large or small arrangement, perfect for a centerpiece or at the front entry.

Michaels also offers FREE online classes featuring a variety of Easter decorations and crafts.

Find all of your decorating or crafting needs to get in the Easter spirit

Visit in store at Michaels or michaels.com

Start and end your day with coffee

Philips Home

Philips Espresso 3200 with LatteGo – $799.99

This Easter, be the hostess with the mostest!

Enjoy delicious cafe quality beverages from fresh ground beans at home, easier than ever. Philips Espresso 3200 with LatteGo uses unique LatteGo technology specially design for effortless enjoyment at the touch of a button — easy to set up, easy to use, and easy to clean, to allow more time with family and friends this Easter season.

The machine makes five delicious coffee and espresso beverages, from black coffee to indulgent lattes and cappuccinos made with silky smooth foam and all customizable to each of your guests preferences.

philips.com

To find details on all of these great Easter hosting ideas head to @momhint on Instagram and momhint.com.