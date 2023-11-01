Indiana Owned Burke Metal Work: Crafting unique Christmas ornaments and keychains

The husband and wife team, Wes and Angie, started Burke Metal Work in 2017. After giving out metal decor as gifts, they were encouraged by family and friends to open an Etsy shop to start selling their creations. The Etsy shop grew in customers and designs. Their goal is to have something for everyone, and they now sell keychains, ornaments, home decor, bottle openers, and yard signs through their own website and in stores. All the items are manufactured in Wes and Angie’s hometown of Attica, Indiana.

When Angie and Wes are not working in the shop, they can be found riding dirt bikes and experiencing the outdoors. They hope their ornaments and designs bring back great memories of trips or life events and also inspire you to get out and pursue the activities or careers you are passionate about.

Ornaments are available online and at Indiana Gifts at 101 E Main St in Lebanon, IN. Follow Burke Metal Work on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/burkemetalwork and get 15% off your online order of ornaments and more with the code wish15 at https://www.burkemetalwork.com/. Be sure to contact Burke Metal Work directly about engraving options.

Burke Metal Work was certified local by Indiana Owned in 2022. Learn more about Burke Metal Work and other certified local businesses at IndianaOwned.com.