Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis Home Show: Davis Homes is ready to build your dream home

Throughout the 100th Anniversary of the Indianapolis Home Show, one of the most interesting stops has been the Home Idea Center set up by Davis Homes. Here, visitors are treated to good information about the latest offerings in home construction from professionals who know what they’re doing.

On a recent January morning, Jerrod Klein, Vice President of Davis Homes, gave us a look at what this reporter described as “the greatest kitchen in the free world.” Klein walked us through the Idea Center’s custom kitchen equipped with a farmhouse sink, quartz countertops, a unique tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and so much more.

Klein allows that supply chain issues have slowed the process of building new homes, but maintains that his clients are able to build the homes they want, equipped with the latest state-of-the-art offerings.

For more about Davis Homes visit, davishomes.com.

The Indianapolis Home Show runs until Sunday, January 30.

For more information on the featured exhibits you can find at the Indianapolis Home Show click here.

Also, a special promo code has been extended exclusively for WISH-TV viewers who are interested in buying tickets. Click here and type in “WISH” to get your discounted tickets for the show.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE INDIANAPOLIS HOME SHOW.