Life.Style.Live!

Indy Eleven to host celebration game ahead of Indy 500 race day

Soccer meets racing this weekend as these communities come together to support one another while showing off their 500 fashion!

Josh Mason, vice president of marking & strategy for Indy Eleven, and Luisa Macer, community outreach and fan engagement manager, joined us Thursday on “Life. Style. Live!” to talk 500 fashion and discuss their partnership.

This is the final week for #500Fashion in the Month of May, and Indy Eleven is hosting its annual “Racing Indy” game on Saturday, May 28 at 4 p.m. vs. New Mexico United.

This is the first time Indy Eleven has hosted a Saturday afternoon match during 500 weekend, allowing AES 500 Festival Parade attendees to make a full day of it in downtown Indy.

This is the Eleven’s third season featuring “Racing Indy” themed merchandise, and the first time it has been co-branded in partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway, helping Indy’s hometown soccer club tie into the entire Indy 500 weekend experience more than ever.

Fans can support this final #500Fashion Friday this May by purchasing a special edition racing jersey and scarf curated specifically for race and soccer fans in Indy!

On game day, the Brickyard Battalion supporters group is also hosting their annual “BYB 500” tricycle race in the Tailgate Lot. Lot B opens at 1:00 p.m. Kids races start at 1:30 p.m. and adults at 2:00 p.m.

Registration for solo riders and teams is free here. This event is open to all fans, and the BYB encourages everyone to join in the fun!

The Honda Fun Zone in the stadium’s east lawn area opens when gates do at 3 p.m. and will feature large inflatables for kids. The limited-edition Indy Eleven/IMS Racing Indy jersey and scarf will be available only on gameday with limited availability. Fans wanting to purchase one are encouraged to get inside when gates open at 3 p.m.!

These events are becoming a special and growing part of the Indy and Memorial Day experience. Indy Eleven knows that May in Indy is more than just an event, it’s a part of our city’s fabric and rather than compete against it, they really want to embrace it.

With IMS increasing its footprint on “race day eve” in downtown this year, and the Eleven willing to experiment with its kickoff time, it’s just one more example of how the greatest sports city in the country collaborates to benefit fans.

PICSWalk-up ticket special: Anyone who shows a ticket or ticket stub from the AES 500 Festival Parade or any “Month of May” event at IMS will receive a Sideline Section seat for $11.11 (normally $25). Offer good via walk-up at the Carroll Stadium Box Office, which opens at 2:30 p.m. on game day

For more information on IMS, click here and also visit:

indyeleven.com

Facebook: IndyEleven

facebook.com/IndianapolisMotorSpeedway

Instagram: @IndyEleven

Instagram: @IndianapolisMotorSpeedway

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY.