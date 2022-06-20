Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Sandy looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Sandy could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this social girl home by paying for the standard adoption fees!

She is a super spunky and playful girl who needs a home where she will get plenty of daily exercises, playtime, and all the love and attention she deserves!

Sandy is young and energetic so will need someone who is ready to be active with her, and she would likely make a great walking/hiking/adventure buddy for someone who enjoys the outdoors.

She will need a patient adopter who is ready to teach her all her adult dog skills using only positive training methods.

Sandy is sensitive and doesn’t do well with yelling/scolding/physical type correction, she must go to a home where the adopter is fully committed to using only positive training methods with her!

She is very people oriented as well and likes to be close, so it would be ideal if she went to a home where she would be allowed on furniture and in laps for plenty of cuddle time. She does jumps to seek attention and can be exuberant, and she did overwhelm the young children in her previous home.

Sandy may do okay with older more dog-savvy kids who can tolerate a larger pup who is still learning her manners.

Give Sandy a shot at being your new best friend and contact IndyHumane for adoption details.

You can learn more by clicking here.

