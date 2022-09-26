Life.Style.Live!

IndyHumane dog Tangerine looks for forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Tangerine could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this good boy home by paying for the standard adoption fees.

He is very people-oriented and will likely want to be with his people as much as possible, so his adopter should be looking for a dog who will be their constant companion. He will not be happy being kept outside or separated from his family for any significant amount of time.

It would take a very specific kind dog to tolerate his very forward greeting, so he is going to need to be placed as a single dog.

He is not going to be the type of dog who will be able to go to doggy daycare or a dog park-type setting.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.