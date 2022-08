Life.Style.Live!

Innovative app provides new golf experience making golf more fun

Stick & Hack is a golf media and tech platform built for the everyday golfer.

The company has now released a new app designed to make golf even more fun and competitive.

Adam Grubb, CEO of Stick & Hack, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about their Challenge App and why every golfer should give it a try.

For more information, click here.