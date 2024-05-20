Just keep swimming! Mermaids coming to Newport Aquarium

Just keep swimming! Mermaids coming to Newport Aquarium

Today marks a special day for Newport Aquarium – it’s their 25th Anniversary!

They first opened their doors on May 15, 1999, and since then, they’ve become one of the top attractions in the Cincy Region.

Almost 20 million guests have visited, exploring dozens of exhibits and over 200 feet of underwater tunnels filled with amazing creatures like sharks, penguins, and more.

But it’s not just about seeing cool animals up close.

Rebecca Foster, the Executive Director, says it’s about making connections.

Every time someone visits and interacts with animals like their endangered shark rays, it helps them care more about protecting animals and their homes.

Families also get to bond while having fun exploring together.

To make its 25th year extra special, Newport Aquarium just opened a new exhibit called Ring of Fire: World of the Octopus.

Visitors can watch a giant Pacific octopus in its new habitat and meet other fascinating creatures like the Wunderpus.

There’s even a Shark Bridge where you can walk over a tank full of sharks!

The celebration doesn’t stop there!

From May 25 to June 23, mermaids will be swimming with stingrays and diving in the Coral Reef Tunnel, surrounded by tropical fish.

If you’re planning to visit, you can save money by getting tickets early.

Learn more about tickets, memberships, and all the exciting things happening at Newport Aquarium for their 25th anniversary on their website: NewportAquarium.com.