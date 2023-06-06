Juneteenth picture book for kids

A new picture book titled “Juneteenth” takes readers on a vibrant journey through the annual celebration in Galveston, Texas, the birthplace of Juneteenth. Written by Van G. Garrett, the book follows a young Black boy as he experiences the magic of the Juneteenth parade and begins to grasp the significance of the celebration in Black American history.

Van G. Garrett, the author of the book, had long nurtured the idea of creating a Juneteenth picture book that would capture the awe he felt during his own childhood celebrations. Garrett, an acclaimed poet and visual artist, brings his multifaceted creativity to this project, infusing the poetic text with selected lyrics from “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the unofficial Black National Anthem.

To bring the book to life, Garrett enlisted the help of two talented Texan creators. Reginald C. Adams, a renowned public artist based in Houston, and Samson Bimbo Adenugba, an accomplished visual artist and designer originally from Nigeria, both played instrumental roles in the creation of the Absolute Equality Juneteenth mural in Galveston, Texas.

The mural gained national attention in 2021 and served as inspiration for the book’s illustrations. Adams, the lead artist and Creative Director of the mural, and Adenugba, a key team member, infused their artistic expertise into the vibrant artwork that illuminates the pages of “Juneteenth.”

With its light approach to a difficult history, “Juneteenth” serves as an excellent starting point for young readers and anyone interested in learning more about the holiday. The book invites readers to celebrate Black joy and make a joyful noise about freedom for all.

“Juneteenth” is a testament to the power of collaboration and the rich artistic talent found in Texas. Through the combined efforts of Van G. Garrett, Reginald C. Adams, and Samson Bimbo Adenugba, this book captures the essence of Juneteenth, imparting its significance to future generations.

