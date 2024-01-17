Learning where flowers come from during winter with Gillespie Florists

Fresh flowers make a global journey before turning into floral arrangements across the United States.

Imported from various corners of the world, including Canada, South America, Netherlands, Thailand, Africa, England, Italy, and France, the floral diversity adds a touch of international flair.

Sarah Gillespie from Gillespie Florists, a popular and locally owned floral shop in Indianapolis, joined us to share more information about this process so floral lovers can understand how they access their flowers during the winter months,

Miami plays a huge role in this floral exchange, with 91% of all flowers entering the United States passing through the city.

The majority of these flowers arrive from South America.

Up to 11 cargo planes with boxes of fresh-cut flowers are processed daily at a single facility, undergoing thorough inspections by US Customs.

To optimize shipping costs, flowers are transported in a dehydrated state, using a method known as dry-pack, reducing weight and freight expenses.

It’s at the wholesale broker or retail florist level where these flowers are rehydrated, ensuring freshness for consumers. Take a look at the full interview above to find out more information!