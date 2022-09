Life.Style.Live!

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ September 26, 2022

You can find more from all of today’s “Life.Style.Live!” guests at the links below:

Hensley Legal Group – Fur-ever Friends

hensleylegal.com/fur-ever-friends

Jason Michael Thomas , Urban Awareness Gardens

jasonmichaelthomas.myshopify.com

Ivy Tech

ivytech.edu/health

City of Carmel Oktoberfest

carmelcitycenter.com/oktoberfest-2022

Celebrate Science Indiana

celebratescienceindiana.org

Pet Insurance Month

NoahsHospitals.com