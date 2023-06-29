Fourth of July spread and summertime salads

Michelle Dudash, RDN, a registered dietitian, chef, and author of The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook, shares two refreshing recipes for the upcoming July 4th holiday week. In the first segment, Michelle introduces her non-alcoholic POM Frosé, a thirst-quenching mocktail made with POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice, non-alcoholic rosé, fresh orange juice, and lemon juice.

She highlights the health benefits of POM Wonderful, which is rich in polyphenol antioxidants and contains no fillers or added sugars. Michelle also presents her Mediterranean Hummus Board, featuring a mix of creamy hummus, tzatziki sauce, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Lightly Salted, olive oil, and fresh herbs. The pistachios add protein and fiber, making this a satisfying and nutritious snack when served with raw veggies and whole-grain or seeded crackers.

(WISH Photos)

In the second segment, Michelle focuses on summertime salads that will keep you cool. She demonstrates how to make an easy chicken salad using Michelle’s Spicekick® Tuna Salad Seasoning, cooked chicken, mayonnaise, and optional lemon juice. She suggests creative ways to enjoy the chicken salad, such as cucumber boats, mini sweet pepper bites, large cracker planks, or rice cakes. Michelle also prepares her Mediterranean Chickpea Salad using canned chickpeas seasoned with Spicekick® Marinara Seasoning, olive oil, and red wine vinegar. This versatile salad can be enjoyed as a side dish, in a chickpea bowl, or served over a bed of lettuce.

For a party presentation, she recommends assembling a Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Platter with additional ingredients like cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, and fresh parsley. To explore more recipes and information, visit Michelle Dudash’s website and social media platforms, as well as the Spicekick website for the seasoning mixes.