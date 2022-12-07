Life.Style.Live!

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria central Indiana locations to hold Toys for Tots fundraisers this weekend

On Sunday, December 11, all four of the Central Indiana Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria locations will host givebacks for the Toys for Tots Foundation.

On that day, Lou Malnati’s will donate 20% of total sales, excluding alcohol, from each restaurant to the Toys for Tots Foundation from every order received from dine-in, carryout or delivery.

Pete Conway, market manager for Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the upcoming fundraiser and give us a taste of their delicious Alfredo Deep Dish Pizza and Sausage Deep Dish Pizza.

About Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria:

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati’s is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities they serve one deep dish at a time. There are over 70 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, Indiana and Wisconsin. A member of the Malnati family has been running the business since it started in 1971. The Malnati’s signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. The Passion Runs Deep.

