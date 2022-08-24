Life.Style.Live!

Magicians to experiment with new tricks during live IndyFringe Festival show

Have you ever wondered how magicians learn and create new magic tricks?

Taylor Martin’s Indy Magic dives into the world of a magician “session” in which four of Indy’s best and brightest magicians sit down together to teach, to learn and to experiment. Watch as brand new magic is created right before your eyes.

Martin joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what people can expect from his upcoming show happening on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28.

It’s part of the Indy Fringe Festival which runs through Sunday, September 4.

About the Artist:

Taylor Martin has produced 14 shows for the IndyFringe Theatre Festival since 2005. He is known as the go-to person in Indianapolis for information on all things magic. Indy Magic Monthly has produced over 160 shows since 2008. The Session features Taylor Martin, Jim Keplinger, Cody Clark and The Amazing Barry.

For more information, click here.