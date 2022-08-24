Life.Style.Live!

Magicians to experiment with new tricks during live IndyFringe Festival show

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Have you ever wondered how magicians learn and create new magic tricks?

Taylor Martin’s Indy Magic dives into the world of a magician “session” in which four of Indy’s best and brightest magicians sit down together to teach, to learn and to experiment. Watch as brand new magic is created right before your eyes.

Martin joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what people can expect from his upcoming show happening on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28.

It’s part of the Indy Fringe Festival which runs through Sunday, September 4.

About the Artist:

Taylor Martin has produced 14 shows for the IndyFringe Theatre Festival since 2005. He is known as the go-to person in Indianapolis for information on all things magic. Indy Magic Monthly has produced over 160 shows since 2008. The Session features Taylor Martin, Jim Keplinger, Cody Clark and The Amazing Barry.

For more information, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Docs: Man fatally shot neighbor for hacking into his electricity

Crime Watch 8 /

Sheriff: State makes it easy for sex offenders to find a place in Marion County

Crime Watch 8 /

Madame C.J. Walker mural planned for downtown Indy

Entertainment /

Man gets federal prison sentence for ‘grandparent scam’; 4 more defendants to be sentenced

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.