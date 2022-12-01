Life.Style.Live!

Medicare advantage expert shares tips for navigating the Medicare selection process during open enrollment

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Medicare open enrollment occurs now through December 7, 2022. Before open enrollment ends, consumers should review their Medicare plan to ensure they’re not missing out on better plan coverage. This is particularly important this year, as inflation is rising and seniors’ fixed incomes are being stretched thin. 

Neil Steffens, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicare, Central Region, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the importance of reviewing your Medicare plan to ensure you have the best coverage for your health needs. He also shared tips for navigating the Medicare Advantage selection process and things to keep in mind when weighing your plan options.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANTHEM BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD.

