Meet Awesome! He’s our FEATURED PET OF THE WEEK!

Meet Awesome, our FEATURED PET OF THE WEEK!

Awesome is a fun young dog who will fit well in an active home. He loves to play with toys and would like a big toy box and someone to play with him daily. He’s also very social, as he thinks he’s a big lap dog, so it’s ideal he’s allowed on laps and furniture in the new home. He is a very sensitive soul, and his adopter must be committed to using only positive training methods. He is looking for a home without children, and he may pair with another well-socialized dog.

To learn more, visit https://hensleylegal.com/fur-ever-friends/.