Life.Style.Live!

Meet Bloomington’s Newest Restaurant The Elm

The Elm – located in Bloomington, Indiana – is the town’s hot new restaurant! Chef Dan Thomas joined us on the show today.

He made seared sea scallops with summer succotash, fennel soubise and a tomato beurre blanc with smoked trout roe.

The restaurant is located at 614 E 2nd Street, Bloomington, IN 47401.

For more information, click here.