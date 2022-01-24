Life.Style.Live!

Meltdown Winter Ice Festival to feature world-famous ice carvers, family activities, fireworks, more

Richmond’s 9th annual Meltdown Winter Ice Festival brings together world-famous ice carvers for a weekend of sculptures, music, ice fights, fun, and more!

One of the best parts is that the festival is free and open to the public to enjoy. Also, many of these ice carvers you’ll find at the Richmond Meltdown have won international events.

Ashley Sieb joined us today representing the Meltdown Ice Festival to share more about the exciting event. Here’s more from her:

The festival is held the last week of January. The big dates are Friday, January 27 when many of the sculptures will be ready at Jack Elstro Plaza in downtown Friday.

On Saturday, January 28 – we have the live ice fights where cravers perform live on stage! Overall, we will have more than 50 sculptures at the event! Everything from baby Yoda to a Game of Thrones chair to your favorite Disney movie characters! The ice sculptures will remain on display until they melt.

This year, we are thrilled to have a female ice carver sponsored by the Women’s Fund, which is awesome because this is usually a male-dominated industry! In addition, we have Melty the Moose joining us all the way from Alaska. He will be spending the week with us and exploring all of the local events and the live ice fight in Elstro Plaza.

We couldn’t put on this incredible event for our community without our sponsors. This year, we have more than 53 sponsors! 3Rivers is our presenting sponsor and we’d also thank to thank Reid Health, the City of Richmond, UEA, and First Bank Richmond. All of our sponsors are noted on our website. We also couldn’t pull this event off without our volunteers and committee members who support this event!

Be sure to sign-up for the Meltdown Frozen Fun Pass which is your mobile guide for exclusive savings, freebies, and opportunities to win some cool prizes.

Sign up for the Frozen Fun Pass on VisitRichmond.org.

For more information visit, richmondmeltdown.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VISIT RICHMOND.