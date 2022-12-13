Life.Style.Live!

Mixologist Brett Butler shares recipes for ‘Holly Berry,’ ‘A Pinch of Grinch’ cocktails/mocktails

The “Holly Berry” cocktail is an Oscar-worthy opus and Christmas in a cup! A “Pinch of Grinch” is a raw, feisty yet lovable ode to Dr. Seuss’s Holiday classic.

Brett W. Butler, owner/operator of ALCOMY LLC., joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share the recipes and demonstrate how to make these unique holiday drinks.

“HOLLY BERRY”

Ingredients:

2 oz. Hard Truth Hills Cinnamon Vodka

.5 oz. Allspice Dram

1 oz. Alcomy “Holly Berry” Elixir

.75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 bsp Cranberry-Orange sauce

3 sprigs Fresh Rosemary

Splash of Ginger Beer

Directions:

Add the cranberry-orange sauce, rosemary and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker and muddle for about 20 seconds. Add ice and the rest of the ingredients except the ginger beer and shake vigorously for about another 20 seconds. Double strain into a large Rocks or Collins glass with fresh ice, top with ginger beer and garnish with fresh cranberries and rosemary.

“A PINCH OF GRINCH”

2 oz. Gray Whale Gin

1/2 oz. Ginger Juice

1 oz. Organic Agave Nectar

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1 cup Fresh Wild Arugula

Directions:

Add the ginger juice, agave, lime and wild arugula to a cocktail shaker and muddle well for about 30 seconds until all arugula is mashed into a fine pulp. Add the gin and ice and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds. Double strain into an oversized rocks glass with a large block of ice. Garnish with fresh arugula and candied ginger.

Alcomy LLC. is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook/Instagram: @alcomylife

Alcomy Elixirs can be found at the Carmel, Broad Ripple and Indy Winter Farmers Markets through April 2023!