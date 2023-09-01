Mom Hint: End-of-summer beauty tips

As we bid farewell to summer and welcome the cooler months of fall, it’s essential to transition our beauty routines to adapt to the changing weather. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, brings us a fantastic lineup of beauty ideas to ensure we’re ready for the upcoming season. For healthy, lustrous hair, she recommends the Amika Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Mask, a deeply hydrating treatment infused with squalane and hyaluronic acid. This mask, with its whipped texture, not only provides five days of continuous hydration but also makes hair five times easier to comb. It’s the perfect solution for those with dry, coarse, or low porosity hair types, ranging from 2c to 4c. You can find this rejuvenating hair mask at loveamika.com.

When it comes to summer makeup that transitions seamlessly into fall, Sherri suggests Tarte Cosmetics. The Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Crème is a must-have product to keep in your purse for on-the-go hydration and vibrant color. Its creamy and hydrating formula is transfer-proof, ensuring your lips look perfect throughout the day. Pair it with the Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush for a pop of long-lasting color that’s also skin-friendly. These makeup essentials are available at dermstore.com, making them accessible for your daily beauty needs.

To stay fresh and dry, especially as the weather changes, Sherri recommends Secret Clinical Antiperspirant/Deodorant. This powerful formula offers 72 hours of clinically proven sweat and odor protection. It’s three times more effective at combating stress sweat than ordinary antiperspirants, thanks to advanced odor fighters and pH-balancing minerals. You can find Secret Clinical Antiperspirant/Deodorant in a range of refreshing scents, including Completely Clean, Clean Lavender, and Stress Response, at Target and mass retailers.

Lastly, Sherri emphasizes the importance of maintaining clean teeth, and for this, she suggests the Philips One by Sonicare power toothbrush. Not only does it help keep your smile sparkling and healthy, but it also adds a vibrant pop of color to your oral healthcare routine. With a choice between battery-operated and rechargeable options and a variety of unique colors, this toothbrush allows you to embrace your individuality while ensuring your dental hygiene remains top-notch. You can find the Philips One by Sonicare at major retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Philips.com. For more details on these fantastic end-of-summer beauty ideas, head over to @momhint on Instagram.