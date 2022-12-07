Life.Style.Live!

Nap or Nothing clothing brand to host popup shop on Mass Ave. Friday

by: Tierra Carpenter
Don’t worry, you don’t have to go without Nap or Nothing while their Lafayette Mall store is closed for renovations! They have a fun popup store coming where you can shop instead.

Nap or Nothing is a Clothing Brand that has been around for more than 8 years that represents the culture of Indiana.

Antonio Maxie, owner/creator of Nap or Nothing and Matthew Sims, owner/creator of Slumhaus, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the beginning of their December Popup location on Mass Ave.

The grand opening event is happening on Friday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. at 525 Massachusetts Avenue. There will also be vendors, local music and refreshments.

The organization GangGang Culture has partnered w Nap or Nothing to open multiple locations around the city in 2023.

For more information about Nap or Nothing, click here. For more about Slumhaus, click here.

