Life.Style.Live!

Nap or Nothing clothing brand to host popup shop on Mass Ave. Friday

Don’t worry, you don’t have to go without Nap or Nothing while their Lafayette Mall store is closed for renovations! They have a fun popup store coming where you can shop instead.

Nap or Nothing is a Clothing Brand that has been around for more than 8 years that represents the culture of Indiana.

Antonio Maxie, owner/creator of Nap or Nothing and Matthew Sims, owner/creator of Slumhaus, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the beginning of their December Popup location on Mass Ave.

The grand opening event is happening on Friday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. at 525 Massachusetts Avenue. There will also be vendors, local music and refreshments.

The organization GangGang Culture has partnered w Nap or Nothing to open multiple locations around the city in 2023.

For more information about Nap or Nothing, click here. For more about Slumhaus, click here.