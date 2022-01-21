Life.Style.Live!

New Butler, Butler Blue Bobbleheads added to Bobblehead Hall of Fame

by: Tierra Carpenter
The Bobblehead Hall of Fame has released three new bobbleheads to add to their already large collection of Butler and Butler Blue Bobbleheads.

New to the mix are Blue’s adult bobblehead (he already had a puppy version), Tony Hinkle, and the iconic Butler Bulldog Statue.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum seeks to provide access to the world’s largest collection of Bobbleheads, to advance an understanding of the historical role Bobbleheads play in American culture, and to celebrate the fun and quirky side of collecting.

For more information visit, bobbleheadhall.com.

