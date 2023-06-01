Nitro Extreme Motor Stunt Show opening in Castleton

Rev up your engines, Indianapolis, because Nitro Extreme is rolling into town! From June 1-4, Castleton Square Mall will be the heart of all the high-octane action.

We’ve got Chelcie Nugent, the show’s spokesperson, here to give you the inside scoop. Picture this: cars teetering on their sides while spinning, monster trucks tearing up the arena with full-throttle power, and daredevil motorcyclists soaring through the air.

Nitro Extreme is not your average show—it’s an adrenaline-fueled extravaganza that will leave you on the edge of your seat. What sets Nitro Extreme apart from other shows, you ask? Chelcie filled us in on that, along with sharing details about the show’s origins and how long they’ve been thrilling audiences across the country.

If you’re an out-of-town viewer, don’t fret—we’ve got you covered. Tune in to learn about the show’s upcoming dates and times in your city. And here’s a treat for our viewers: promo codes! Use “FREE” to get one child’s ticket for free when you purchase an adult ticket in General Admission. Or, use “5OFFNITRO” for a cool $5.00 off each ticket.

Ready to experience the ultimate in auto sports excitement? Purchase your tickets online at https://nitroextreme.com/ or call 941-704-8572.

Don’t worry if you prefer an in-person experience—there’s a ticket office open onsite at Castleton Square Mall for your convenience. So buckle up, get ready to rev your engines, and join us for an unforgettable adventure at Nitro Extreme!