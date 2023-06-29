On The Aisle with Tom Alvarez

Tom Alvarez, the host of “On the Aisle,” shared his top picks for upcoming performances and events in the entertainment world. This week, he highlights Adam Pascal’s intimate performance at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael on June 30 and July 1, where audiences can experience the incredible talent of this Tony-nominated actor. Additionally, Tom recommends catching the classic musical A Chorus Line presented by Footlite Musicals from June 29 to July 9, and the Star Spangled Symphony at Connor Prairie from June 30 to July 3, featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Other notable mentions include Josephine: A Musical Cabaret at The District Theatre from July 7 to 16, Revue 2023 by Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre on June 26, and the enchanting production of Beauty & The Beast at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, running until July 9. For more in-depth reviews, previews, and interviews, Tom invites readers to visit his website tomalvarez.studio. Don’t miss out on these exciting events that promise to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences.