Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Chris Botti,’ ‘Catalyst Benefit,’ Veteran’s Day Salute, more

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.

Chris Botti

The Palladium

Nov. 5

thecenterpresents.org

Catalyst Benefit

IndyFringe Basile Theatre

Nov. 10

indyfring.org

Veteran’s Day Salute

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Nov. 12 & 13

indianapolisymphonony.org

Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812

I.U. Department of theatre, drama and contemporary dance

Nov. 3-12

theatreindiana.edu

Onyxfest Theatre Fall Festival

IndyFringe Basile Theatre

Nov. 3 – 23

indyfringe.org

Natural Shocks

Southbank Theatre Company

Nov. 10-20

southbanktheatre.org

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.