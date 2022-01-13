Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ ‘Admissions,’ ‘Greetings from France,’ more

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.

Admissions

American Lives Theatre

Jan. 14-30

americanlivestheare.org

Jesus Christ Superstar

Clowes Memorial Hall

Jan. 18-23

butlerartscenter.org

Christina Bianco

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Jan. 21

Indianapolissumphony.org

Greetings from France

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Jan. 14 & 15

Indianapolissymphony.org

Sal Vulcano

Clowes Memorial Hall

Jan. 15

butlerartscenter.org

Mr. Yunioshi

Jan. 21-23

The District Theatre Cabaret Room

Indydistricttheatre.org

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.