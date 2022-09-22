Life.Style.Live!

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Sense & Sensibility,’ Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Herb Alpert & Lani Hall 

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment. 

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall 

Anthony Nunziata 

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue 

The Profession 

Sense & Sensibility 

The Lifespan of a Fact 

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. 

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Duke Energy offers up-close look at electric vehicle charging

Local /

Keeping it reel: the Kids’ Fishing Derby is turning 20

Local /

Tesla recalls 1.1 million cars for windows that can ‘pinch’

National /

‘Champions Of Magic’ to bring live entertainment like never before to Indianapolis

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.