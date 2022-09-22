On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Sense & Sensibility,’ Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Herb Alpert & Lani Hall 

We’re going “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez, theater critic, to find out the latest in Indiana local arts and entertainment.
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall
- The Palladium
- September 22
- Thecenterpresents.org
Anthony Nunziata
- Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael
- September 23 & 24
- Fiensteinshc.com
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- The Palladium
- September 23
- Thecenterpresents.org
The Profession
- Southbank Theatre Company
- Through Sept. 25
- Southbanktheatre.org
Sense & Sensibility
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
- Through Oct. 9
- Irtlive.org
The Lifespan of a Fact
- American Lives Theatre
- Through Sept. 25
- Phoenixtheatre.org
