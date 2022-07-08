Life.Style.Live!

PATTY’S MOVIE PICKS shares review of hunky Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Hunky Chris Hemsworth’s latest “Thor” Blockbuster opens this weekend. Has Chris stolen Patty Spitler’s heart?

Here’s Patty with her review of the 4th movie in the Thor saga… “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Embracing live- action infused with comedy and plot twists, this is another superhero film, cause audiences seem to like that, along with following the franchise aspect.

It’s based on the Marvel Comics character Thor, produced by Marvel Studios and is the direct sequel to Thor in (2017).

Of note, it’s also 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Returning stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman. This time, Thor attempts to tone his life down, he longs for quiet and inner peace, but must return to action…or else we wouldn’t have a movie, right?

Rated PG 13, for lots of action, fighting and surreal situations.. Run 1 hour and 59 minutes, but who’s counting?